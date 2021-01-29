Fargo homeowner flies f*** Biden flag

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two flags are flying over South Fargo.

One is upside down. The other contains profanity referring to President Joe Biden and those who voted for him.

Fargo Police received a complaint about the flags flying over a home in South Fargo. The City Attorney’s Office says it’s looking into the matter. They tell us it’s not a question of free speech and action may be taken if the flags are considered signs. That could fall under the city’s code for signage.

A decision could come as early as next week.

The homeowner was not interested in discussing their decision to fly the flags.