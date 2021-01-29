Minnesota bill requires all electricity to come from carbon-free sources by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota lawmakers are beginning work on clean energy legislation that would require utilities to generate 100% of their electricity from carbon-free resources by 2040.

The push comes as a renewed focus on climate change ramps up with a new administration in the White House.

The bill by Minneapolis Democratic Rep. Jamie Long would raise the requirement for the share of a utility’s retail electric sales generated by renewable energy sources to 40% by 2025 and 55% by 2035.

President Joe Biden this week signed several executive orders aimed at fossil fuels.