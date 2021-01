ND High School Basketball Roundup: Central Cass And Red River Win

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Central Cass girls basketball defeated stays undefeated after beating Northern Cass, 68-55, on the road.

Meanwhile, Grand Forks Red River girls basketball improves to 10-3 on the season with a road win at Fargo South.