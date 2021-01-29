Play of the Week Nominees: January 29

Wydnmere-Lidgerwood, Fargo North-South Battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week nominees come from North Dakota on the ice and hardwood.

Wydnmere Lidgerwood and Kindred on the hardwood. Warbirds Preston Bohnenstingl pulls up from near half court and knocks down the long range three. Can you hit from that far? I don’t think so. He was in Kindred but might as well been 10 miles down the road on interstate 29 and still would’ve made it. A bright spot on the night in a lose.

Tuesday night from Fargo North-South girls hockey wonderful play from the Spruins on the rush against Grand Forks. Lyndsey Astrup putting it home top shelf, one of five goals on the night in a win over the KnightRiders. Spruins the hottest team in the EDC, still riding a 10-game unbeaten streak since dropping their season opener.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.