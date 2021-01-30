Latest Battle Of West Fargo Goes To Sheyenne

The Mustangs pulled away in the 2nd half to beat their in-town rival, West Fargo Packers

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A bunch of lead changes kept both West Fargo and Sheyenne in the game but, ultimately, it was the Mustangs who took the lead and kept it. The win came with some history.

Since their opening loss to West Fargo, @SheyenneHoops has won every game (13). That win streak is a school record. #NDPreps 🏀 — Jackson Roberts (@JRobertsTV1) January 30, 2021

Up next for Sheyenne is trip to Davies High to battle the Eagles. West Fargo hosts them on Friday.