Moorhead and Warroad Hold Each Other To Tie

A late goal by the Warriors sent the game to overtime where it remained knotted up at 1 apiece

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – The Warroad Warriors and Moorhead Spuds dueled each other until the very end. Neither came out on top, as the matchup ended in a 1-1 tie. Warriors were held scoreless until the final seconds, when senior Anthony Foster punched in what would be the final goal of the game at the buzzer.

Both teams play East Grand Forks next; the Warriors visit them on Tuesday and the Spuds host them on Friday.