Figure skaters perform at downtown showcase

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An ice skating exhibition taking place at the downtown Broadway skating rink to let figure skaters showcase their skills.

After putting in hard work, the competitive skaters weren’t able to compete due to pandemic restrictions.

The exhibition let them demonstrate everything they learned throughout the season.

The figure skaters also took the opportunity to thank the public by providing free skating lessons for the day to those interested in trying the sport out.

“It has been a frustrating season for them because there isn’t any reward at the end which is that going to competition seeing how they’ve progressed compared to others at their level. So it was a great opportunity for the public to come and see skating and for the girls to kind of show off a little bit,” Fargo Park District Skating Director, Laura Jacobson said.

If you’re looking for ice skating lessons, the Fargo Park District will be offering another ice skating session in mid February.

Registration for the event begins tomorrow.