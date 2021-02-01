Bill would include spoons, stericups in needle exchange program

(DEA photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has passed a bill which would add spoons, stericups and cotton syringe filters to the needle exchange program.

The vote in the Human Services Committee was 7 to 6 for a “do pass.”

Fargo Democratic Representative Gretchen Dobervich supports the measure. She says it would provide sterilized supplies that prevent the spread of disease.

Hazen Republican Representative Bill Tveit says the bill enables drug abuse and creates a “pathway” for addicts to harm their bodies.

The bill passed 50 to 42. It now goes to the Senate.