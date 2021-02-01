MN Democrats introduce marijuana legalization bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – DFL lawmakers introduce House and Senate bills that would legalize marijuana for adults in Minnesota.

The proposal comes after a Be Heard on Cannabis tour of 15 communities and meetings with 13 state agencies and Gov. Tim Walz.

The bill would create micro-businesses and a craft market and fund youth access prevention and substance abuse treatment. It would also expunge misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor convictions.

The lawmakers say people of color are five times more likely to be arrested for marijuana crimes than whites.

“Our priorities are to end the black market for cannabis and move to a safe regulated market for consumers who know what they’re getting. To allow Minnesotans the freedom to make their own decisions and buy a product that has some challenges, but is relatively safe,” House Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler said.

The lawmakers say since South Dakota and Canada have legalized marijuana, and North Dakota’s Legislature is looking at doing the same, it’s important to get this bill passed so people don’t go to other states for weed.