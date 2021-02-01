North Dakota House okays bill to lower underage drinking penalties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has passed a measure that would lower the penalties for underage drinkers and minors who buy or possess alcohol.

Fargo Representative Shannon Roers-Jones says the bill would reclassify underage alcohol offenses from a misdemeanor to an infraction. It also lowers the maximum penalty from a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail to a $1,000 fine with no jail time.

Roers-Jones says the change was suggested by judges in the Northeast Central Judicial District.

The bill passed 81 to 11 and now heads to the state Senate.