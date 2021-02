Region One Tops Region Three as Kindred Girls Basketball Beats Oakes

Vikings beat the Tornadoes, 73-44

KINDRED, N.D. — Kindred girls basketball looked for win number 11 on the season Monday night.

The Vikings hosted Oakes, who were 12-1 in region three, and had no problem coming away with a victory, 73-44.

Vikings are right back it Tuesday night against Hankinson. The Tornadoes are off until Thursday before a match-up with Linton/H-MB.