Silver Alert issued for missing Devils Lake man

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – A silver alert has been issued for 76-year-0ld Thomas Townson of Devils Lake.

He was last seen at 9:00 AM on Monday at 320 7th Avenue Northeast in Devils Lake.

He’s believed to be driving a 1998 brown or copper Chevrolet extended cab pickup with North Dakota plate 863 AKJ.

Townson is six feet tall, weighs 205 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jacket and jeans.

If you know where he is or may be, call Devils Lake Police at 701-662-5323.