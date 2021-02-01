Three arrested after early morning pursuit in Moorhead

Incident temporarily shuts down part of roadway

MOORHEAD. Minn. (KVRR) — A police chase in Moorhead between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday ends with the arrests of three people.

Minnesota State Patrol followed the suspects to a townhouse on the 3300 block on 20th Street South where the suspects fled in a stolen car.

Officers temporarily closed down a part of the street as the suspects had gone inside the home.

Neighbors in the area describe the situation as it unfolded before them.

“We just heard a bunch of ruckus in the house right by us and the police kept coming, they were all around the whole block. The police had guns and they were standing by the tree and the light pole and then they knocked down the door, they got them and then they just left,” said one neighbor.

25-year-old David McAfee of Moorhead and 28-year-old Juan Medina of Dilworth are facing charges of possession of stolen property, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing a law officer.

28-year-old Rachel England of Moorhead was arrested on unrelated warrants for assault with a dangerous weapon.