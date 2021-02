Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s Bohnenstingl Wins High School Play of the Week

Bohnenstingl won with 61 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys basketball and Preston Bohnenstingl.

Bohnenstingl took home just over 61 percent of the votes. Bohnenstingl had a three made from almost half court and was the bright spot on the night in a lose.

Congrats to Bohnenstingl and the Warbirds for taking home the win.