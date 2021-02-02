Bill requires North Dakota’s health officer to be a physician

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Legislature is considering a measure that requires the state health officer to be a practicing licensed physician.

The Republican-backed bill comes after three health officers chosen by Gov. Doug Burgum quit during a time the coronavirus pandemic was worsening.

Dirk Wilke, who has no medical training, has been the interim state health officer since September.

A spokesman for Burgum says a new health officer will be hired soon, and the “candidate” is a physician from out of state.

The state health officer oversees the Department of Health and implements state laws governing the department.