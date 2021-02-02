Burgum orders state agencies to evaluate impacts of Biden energy directives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to determine the impacts of President Biden’s executive orders on North Dakota’s energy industry and to identify opportunities to challenge Biden’s orders.

“The Biden administration’s recent executive orders pose a serious threat to American energy security, our nation’s economic growth and the tens of thousands of North Dakotans whose livelihoods depend on the oil, gas and coal industries” Burgum said.

“Today we’re directing our state agencies to determine the fiscal, economic and workforce impacts of this regulatory overreach and identify ways to counter these harmful orders, including defending our state’s rights” according to Burgum.

“We will pursue all available avenues to ensure that North Dakota remains a powerhouse for the nation and a beacon of innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible, clean energy development.”

The Biden administration says the directives would conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters in the next 10 years, double the nation’s offshore wind energy, and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet, among other changes.