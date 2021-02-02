Candles light the way for Frostival in Moorhead

With Free Food and Winter activities Viking Park hosts a strong Frostival

MOORHEAD, Minn. – In celebration of the completion of snow sculptures in Viking Ship Park in Moorhead, Trevor Magnuson organized a flameless candle walkway.

More than 750 electronic candles were placed about the park with assistance by volunteers from Davies High School and folkways.

A big draw was free hot dogs and s’mores was to get people out to see the ice sculptures.

“We’re here and were like, what else can we bring down to this park to get people to see these masterpieces. Was planning a trip to Arizona saw that they do something really cool down there. Kinda similar to this and I was like why not try that in Moorhead,” Magnuson said.

After experimenting with flameless candles and sandbags, Trevor is thinking about creating something more permanent.