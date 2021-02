H.S. Basketball Roundup: Sheyenne, Rothsay Get Wins

Sheyenne and Rothsay get conference wins on Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne boys basketball continues on their tear this season. The Mustangs get the 84-80 win over Davies on the road for win number 14 in a row.

In Moorhead, Rothsay traveled to Park Christian and won at the buzzer, 48-46. The Tigers improve to 3-3 on the season.