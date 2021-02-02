House proposal would raise North Dakota gas tax 6 cents

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are considering adding another 6 cents to the state’s 23-cent a-gallon gas tax.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee has endorsed the hike to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges. A higher fuels tax is expected to bring in tens of millions of dollars more annually, with the bulk going to a state highway fund.

The bill also more than doubles the road user fee for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers.

The electric vehicle fee would jump from $120 to $250 annually. The hybrid fee would increase from $50 to $150 and the fee for electric motorcycles would increase from $20 to $100.