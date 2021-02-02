Lawmakers recommend approval for North Dakota public schools to display Ten Commandments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A North Dakota legislative committee is recommending that lawmakers approve a measure that would allow local school districts to post the Ten Commandments.

Edinburg Republican Sen. Janna Myrdal sponsored the measure.

Myrdal said the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution based on the Ten Commandments. “We need to get back to it” Mydal said.

Grand Forks Democratic Sen. JoNell Bakke voted against the bill. Bakke said she’s worried about opening a “Pandora’s Box” because other religions may want to post their documents.

“I think that’s a family’s responsibility, to teach their religious beliefs to their children.”

The committee vote was 6-1. It now goes to the Senate.