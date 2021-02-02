The Chamber discusses F-M Diversion project

This is the biggest project that's in the bonding bill."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Chamber holds an Eggs and Issues discussion with members of the legislation to talk about a $435.5 million bonding bill on the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project.

At just under $800 million, House bill 1431 is proposing a series of projects in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

One project in the bill will take a little over half of those funds.

“It’s $435 million and $500 that’s included for the diversion in the bonding bill. So, this is the biggest project that’s in the bonding bill,” Republican State Rep. Michael Howe of West Fargo said.

The diversion project will serve as flood control for the Red River.

“Every family and business needs the certainty that permanent flood protection provides. Building this project will remove the annual threat of flooding helping protect lives and property throughout the region and securing a more prosperous future for our communities,” Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said.

“I think people are realizing this is the largest construction project that’s ever happened to the state of North Dakota and when we had water topping there last summer and a lot of committee members went out and saw what the cores was doing I think that was an eye opening experience,” Republican State Sen. Ron Sorvaag of Fargo said.

Although the bill’s main component is the F-M Diversion, It also includes funding for other projects.

“It isn’t just the diversion, there’s $50 million for infrastructure, $70 million for highways, there’s $19 million for the tier two and three university programs for capital projects,” said Sorvaag.

Howe explained another reason why passing the bill is important.

“We need to educate people on why career and tech centers are important not just for Fargo but across the state and for our workforce across the I think people are unfamiliar with the concept of career and technical education and the value that it can bring,” Howe said.

Howe is urging anyone interested in the project to get involved.

“Send an email to your legislator, yes they’ve heard how important the diversion is before, but tell them how important the rest of the bonding package, there’s a lot of good stuff in this bill for not just Cass county but for the entire state,” Howe said.

Bill 1431 still needs to pass the Senate.