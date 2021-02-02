Zeb Noland Era At QB Underway For NDSU Football

Noland takes over at QB for Trey Lance, who declared for the NFL Draft

FARGO, N.D. — The Zeb Noland era at North Dakota State is in full effect. Since Trey Lance declared for the NFL Draft after the Central Arkansas game this fall the Iowa State transfer has taken over the reigns.

The Bison returned from the holiday break and went right into team workouts. That’s when Noland’s leadership really started to take shape.

NDSU is just over a week into spring practice leading up to their spring season and its all been under number eight’s direction.

Even with the build up to a new year and not knowing the emotion of starting a game at the FargoDome, Noland is ready to carry on the quarterback legacy.

“Last fall when Trey was announced the starter, I told him I’d always have his back no matter what and stuck with that and ran with it. Dreams come to reality sometimes,” Noland said. “Those who wait will be a champion and I believe we can accomplish that this spring. Waiting it out has been worth it because I did learn a lot and grew as a football player.”

“Zeb is a leader. He’s a guy that’s going to come out and compete every single day.” offensive lineman Cordell Volson said.” He’s a guy you want to go to battle with, you want to go play games with because you know he’ll give everything he has and leave it all out there on the field.”

No matter if Lance left or not, Noland always wanted to come back and finish out what he started with his team.

“The relationship we had wouldn’t have affected my decision. I wanted to be here with him. Since he didn’t come back, I wanted to be here with the guys,” Noland said. “I feel like the group we have is very very close. I know there were some hard decisions for some seniors to move on with life and I respect that but for me, there was no closure and just needed to come back. I wanted to be here for everybody and play for bison nation because that’s what its all about the bison brotherhood and pride that we have.”

With the NCAA granting another year of eligibility to those who play this season, Noland says his plans are to be back in the fall as he pursues another degree.