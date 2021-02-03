Bill that would have dropped seat belt requirement rejected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has rejected a bill that would have dropped the requirement for seat belt use among people 18 and older.

Supporters say the bill was introduced in response to a Senate bill that would make the state’s seat belt law a “primary” offense.

Th current law makes it a “secondary” offense, meaning drivers need to be stopped for something else before tickets are issued for not buckling up.

The vote was 66 to 28 to reject the bill.