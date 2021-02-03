City prosecutor says ‘F*** Biden’ flag is protected speech

CHARGES WILL NOT BE FILED

FARGO (KVRR) – Charges will not be filed against a Fargo homeowner who was flying a flag with a profanity referring to President Biden.

Assistant City Attorney Alissa Farol says she determined that displaying the flag is protected by the First Amendment.

Farol says the flag is permitted because it contains a non-commercial message and doesn’t exceed the maximum size allowed by the city sign code.

An upside-down American flag was on the same flagpole, which Farol says is also protected speech.

The investigation began after Fargo Police received a complaint about the flags flying over a home in south Fargo.

The homeowner said “hit the road” when asked if he had comment.