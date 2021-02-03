Ten Commandments bill advances to the North Dakota House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate passed a bill Wednesday to allow local school districts to post the Ten Commandments in the classroom and to mandate the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The main sponsor, Edinburg Republican Sen. Janna Myrdal, told the Senate behaviors have gotten worse since the Ten Commandments were removed from schools, and prayer was disallowed.

Opponents say if the bill passes, it will likely end up in court.

The measure passed 34 to 13 – and will be considered in the House.