Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 reelection bid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has raised $1.7 million for his likely 2022 reelection bid since he took office two years ago and finished 2020 with $1.3 million in the bank.

Walz has not formally announced that he’ll seek a second term, but his campaign says that he raised an additional $550,000 last month, which was not reflected in the two-year report.

Minnesota Republicans have been criticizing Walz over his handling of the pandemic.

So far, a clear frontrunner has not emerged in the GOP field yet.