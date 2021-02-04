Otter Tail County man dies in crash with freight train

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Otter Tail County man was killed when the pickup he was driving collided with a Canadian Pacific train.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. Thursday at a railroad crossing southeast of Ottertail City.

The 60-year-old man was from the Ottertail city area. He was the only person in the pickup. His identity was not immediately released.

Neither of the two crew members aboard the train were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.