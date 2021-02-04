Report: Eagles Getting Trade Calls for Wentz

Teams trying to trade for former Bison

PHILADELPHIA — NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting teams are calling the Philadelphia Eagles about trade interest in quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Birds are in no rush to trade the former Bison. With a new head coach, the plan is for Wentz to return next season, however, general manager Howie Roseman has taken calls and discussed the issue.

Wentz’s 10 million dollar roster bonus hits on March 19th. A trade before then saves them dead cap money of 33.8 million.