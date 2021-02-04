Suspect still at large after threatening business Wednesday night

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo police have recovered the car and a handgun but are still searching for 18-year-old Austin Ruddell, the person who forced his way into the Stepping Stones Resource Center at 2909 South University Drive and threatened staff with a gun before fleeing.

Police say the person, identified as 18-year old Austin Ruddell, forced his way into the building at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday armed with a gun and frightened workers.

The staff immediately locked down the facility, and Ruddell left, driving a white, four-door, 2000 Honda Accord with North Dakota license plates 288 DGW.

Ruddell is white, 6’2”, approximately 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Ruddell is wanted for Terrorizing and Burglary.

Police say it is unknown if Ruddell has access to additional weapons. They say Ruddell should be considered dangerous and do not advise approaching him.