Help Stick It To Cancer With Lend A Hand Up

Group Raising Money For Families Battling Cancer

You can help families battling cancer avoid financial hardships at the same time.

Lend A Hand Up is in the midst of its annual Stick it to Cancer fundraiser.

A silent auction runs through February 9th, with all proceeds going to the organization.

The event is capped off with a night of high school hockey games on the 9th at Scheels Arena.

Lend A Hand Up has raised nearly a quarter million dollars since 2010 to help families facing cancer.

Organizer Stephanie Astrup explains, “What they do is they actually boost dollars up to $5,000 for their benefits, so people in need, to pay their medical bills and such who hold benefits, Lend a Hand Up actually boosts their money.”

Click here to check out the online auction.