LIVE: Snocross Heats Up Under Extreme Chills

How Snocross Drivers Will Handle The Cold In Fargo This Weekend

The extreme cold won’t stop engines from heating up at the Snocross races this weekend at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

The Amsoil Championship Snocross tour is in town Friday and Saturday.

Fans who want to brave the cold can get closer to the snowmobiles, drivers and crews than at other race events.

Masks are not required, but encouraged.

As cold as it will be for fans out there, it’ll be colder for drivers racing this weekend.

But they have ways of dealing with the chills.

Matt Skubic with ISOC Snocross explains, “They make something called gauntlets. It’s something that goes over where your hands go on the handlebars. Those seem to help, and obviously turn your heated hand and thumb warmers on, but the snowmobiles actually run better in the cold.”

