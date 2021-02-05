Play of the Week Nominees: February 5

Davies, Warroad Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D — (KVRR) The latest DJ Colter High School Play of The Week Nominees come from both Minnesota and North Dakota on the ice.

First up, girls hockey from Thursday night. Kennedy Cook makes the beautiful glove save off the breakaway for Davies in a 4-2 win over Grand Forks.

But is it better than what we saw the state of hockey? Warroad’s Anthony Foster scoring as time expires against Moorhead to end the game in a 1-1 tie.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.