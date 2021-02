Bison Men Drop Series Finale; Split Weekend Set With Oral Roberts

NDSU Men's Basketball fell 80-74 on Saturday evening

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota State Men’s Basketball fell to Oral Roberts, 80-74 on Saturday evening. It was the Bison’s 9th loss overall but their first at home in three series. They continue their homestand next weekend when they welcome South Dakota State.