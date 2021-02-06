Report: Carson Wentz Expected To Be Traded Soon

ESPN reports that the former Bison might be on the move in the coming days

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A few days ago it was rumored. Now, it’s expected that Carson Wentz will be traded in the coming days, according to reports.

Per that report, two of the teams interested are the Bears and Colts. It’s not clear what they or other teams would want in return. Wentz is under contract through 2024 with $98.4 left on that deal. $24.7 of that is owed this year. The news comes almost a month after Philadelphia got rid of Head Coach Doug Pederson and a just week after the QB taken right ahead of Wentz in the 2016 draft, Jared Goff, was traded to the Lions in exchange for Matt Stafford along with a few draft picks.