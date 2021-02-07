Rep. Armstrong Would Like To See Enhanced Capitol Security Go

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The acting chief of Capitol police is calling for vast improvements to the building’s physical security.

They say police failed in their efforts to secure the Capitol during the January 6 attack.

“These tall fences topped with barbed wire surround the entire Capitol complex. They’ve been up since the attack here last month, but the acting chief of the Capitol Police says they might not be going away anytime soon.”

A Homeland Security bulletin released last week has prompted calls for permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol.

The bulletin warns of a heightened threat from domestic violent extremists, potentially emboldened by the January 6 attack.

Despite the call for permanent security measures…D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the district will not accept permanent fencing around the Capitol, pledging it will come down when the time is right.

Lawmakers have expressed opposition as well including North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

“It makes me sad every single day when I drive up, and there’s temporary fences and razor wire and our national guardsmen and women standing around.”

“I’m okay dealing with the temporary, because I want everybody who works here, and everybody who participates in this process to feel safe. But we really, really need to do absolutely everything we can not to make those structures permanent.”

The once-open grounds of the Capitol used to see nearly 5 million tourists a year.

Instruction on future visits to the Capitol remains unclear.

While debate over permanent fencing continues, roughly 5,000 National Guard troops will remain on patrol through March.