Tal Picks Tampa Bay To Win The Super Bowl

WAHPETON, N.D. — Did Tal the Orangutan get it right?

The great ape at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton has been picking Super Bowl winners since 2011.

He chose Tampa Bay to win this year over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Every year, the zoo paints the logos of the super bowl teams on footballs and puts them in his enclosure.

He makes his pick every year and has been pretty successful.

The zoo’s director says his success rate is around 80%.

Weather permitting, Chahinkapa Zoo will open on April 24.