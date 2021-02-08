COVID restrictions move hockey tournament from St. Paul to Grand Forks

COLORADO SPRINGS (KVRR) – The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will hold its championship from March 12-16 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

“Due to continued challenges with COVID-19, we are forced to alter the structure and location of the 2021 NCHC Tournament. Circumstances surrounding travel, testing, and fan attendance made the traditional format difficult to complete,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to culminate the season at Xcel Energy Center, but look forward to bringing one of college hockey’s best tournament experiences back to Saint Paul in 2022.

Quarterfinals will occur on Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, while the semifinals and championship will take place on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, respectively. No third-place game will occur.

The Conference plans to return to Xcel Energy Center and its traditional playoff format in 2022.