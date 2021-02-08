Fargo Police investigate suspicious activity

They have received reports from an area between 40th and 45th streets of 13th avenue south.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are trying to ease some peoples concerns after recent reports of suspicious activity.

Police say though social media and a small number of phone calls, they are aware of a suspect or suspects asking personal questions to people throughout this area.

The incidents are said to make people feel uncomfortable.

“Right now we’re looking into identifying possibly who it is we don’t have a solid identity we’re just basing our information on someone’s past behavior that we’ve found and we’ll have to do interviews with that. Based on what we’re seeing right now officers are always out in that area because it’s one of our high retail areas so they are always out there this time,” Deputy Fargo Police Chief Ross Renner said.

Renner says the department will continue to investigate and says if you encounter any sort of suspicious behavior that makes you feel uncomfortable, contact police immediately.