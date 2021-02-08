Fargo police looking into suspicious activity reports

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are investigating reports of what they call “suspicious activity” along 13th Ave. S. in the West Acres area.

Deputy Chief Ross Renner says the calls may be connected to “an individual” who has a history of approaching people and asking them about “personal information.”

Renner says at this time, there is no clear indication that the person’s behavior is criminal.

He says some of the information received is second-hand through social media.