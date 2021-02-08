How to keep Valentine’s Day flowers safe from the cold

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With Valentine’s Day this weekend, florists in the area are warning the public about what the cold can do to flowers.

They say it is crucial to order ahead of time and plan out deliveries as most flowers could be left at the doorstep in this very cold weather.

People seeking to purchase a bouquet of roses for their sweetheart may need to do a little more research to ensure their orders are met with the proper care.

“It’s always a little bit of a struggle because where the flowers come from most of the time they have no clue what North Dakota temperatures are like. They will freeze outside within minutes especially with the colder temperatures even with a bag on it so basically we don’t leave flowers unless somebody is home,” Shotwell Floral President JD Shotwell said.

Shotwell says shopping locally ensures the best precautionary care for your flowers.