North Dakota House kills party designation bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has rejected a proposal that would have given candidates running for local office the option of placing their political party designation on the ballot.

West Fargo Republican Rep. Austen Schauer said the purpose of the measure is transparency and voter education.

“How many times have we been asked ‘What do we know about this candidate?’ Sometimes we know and sometimes we don’t. This helps.”

Fargo Democratic Rep. Mary Schneider said the House Government and Veteran Affairs Committee heard a lot of testimony against it from local elected officials.

“Cities and counties have thrived without identifying party and politics. Many viable residents will not run for local offices, choosing to keep their party affiliations and political beliefs private.”

The bill failed on a vote of 55 to 36.