Resignation of West Fargo teacher investigated by police accepted

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The West Fargo School Board unanimously accepts the resignation of a business education teacher being investigated by police.

Ronald Thompson announced his intent to step down Tuesday after police served him a warrant. The board had to take action on his resignation to make it official.

Thompson was a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.

No board members or Superintendent Beth Slette discussed any allegations against him or any information about police involvement.

The district said in a statement before the meeting since this is a personnel matter and and open investigation and it will not comment on the situation.

