Water main break in downtown Fargo under repair

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The bitter cold is not only dangerous, but It also causes havoc with lots of things…including water mains.

There was a large water main break on the north side of NP Avenue in the 300 block in downtown Fargo.

A passerby reported the flowing water bubbling up from the break shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness, who was on the scene, said city water department crews were able to shut down the water line to prevent more street flooding.

Firefighters checked nearby buildings and didn’t find any flooding inside but owners were notified to double-check for any problems.

Ness says fire crews have responded to four or five water line breaks in the past 24 hours and he expects there will be more until the arctic cold lets up..