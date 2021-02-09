Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

LAKE HATTIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Co-workers were able to save a man after the logging machine he was operating broke through some ice at a remote site in northern Minnesota.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says Roy Davis was trapped inside the cab of the machine as it flooded with water from a swamp in Lake Hattie Township Saturday. Davis was unable to get out of the cab because mud and ice blocked his way.

A co-worker used an excavator to dig around the machine to free him.

He was taken by air to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.