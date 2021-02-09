Great Plains Food Bank provides record 21 million pounds of food in 2020

FARGO (KVRR) – Due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, the Great Plains Food Bank says there was an “unprecedented need” for food assistance in North Dakota and western Minnesota last year

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik says the organization provided enough food for 17.7 million meals, which is nearly five million meals more than 2019.

“These were sobering numbers to see” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We knew that it was a difficult year for so many, but this really puts things into perspective. Many of those we served in 2020 were seeking a food box for the first time.”

The food bank served 145,587 people, an increase of more than 43,000 from 2019. There were 21 million pounds of food distributed.

Sobolik said hunger affects one in six people throughout the region.