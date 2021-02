HS Roundup: Enderlin Boys Hoops, Grand Forks Central Hockey Get Wins

Enderlin beat Central Cass and Central beat Sheyenne

FARGO, N.D. — Enderlin boys basketball traveled to Casselton to take on Central Cass.

With the 75-57 win, the Eagles jumped the Squirrels in the Region one standings.

Grand Forks Central hockey came down to West Fargo to take on Sheyenne.

With the 6-0 shutout win, the Knights finished the regular season at the top of the Eastern Dakota Conference.