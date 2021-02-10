LIVE: Help Honor Flight Take Off Again This Giving Hearts Day

Flights And Fundraising Grounded During Pandemic

Thursday is Giving Hearts Day, and one organization is looking for help getting back up off the ground after COVID shut things down in 2020.

The Veterans Honor Flight couldn’t take any local veterans to see the monuments built in their honor in Washington, D.C. last year.

Their fundraising efforts were also derailed during the pandemic.

They’re hoping to get enough support this Giving Hearts Day to take flight again once it’s safe for veterans to travel.

The more money they raise on days like Thursday, the more veterans will be able to get a life-changing experience.

Honor Flight Board Member Tod Ganje says, “We’ve averaged two flights a year, and if we can do it financially and safely we would like to as many as three or four if we could.”

Donations on Giving Hearts Day will be matched up to $30,000. Click here to head to the Giving Hearts Day website. There is a Veterans Services tab you can find the Honor Flight under.

The Honor Flight will also be hosting an event Thursday afternoon and evening at the Moorhead American Legion where you can donate in person if you wish to.