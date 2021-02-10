Tow Dolly taken from Fix it Forward Auto Care in Moorhead

The ministry and auto company has a valuable piece of equipment stolen.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A local non-profit focused on solving transportation issues for those in need reports a theft from its Moorhead location.

A tow dolly was taken sometime over the past week from Fix It Forward Auto Care. It’s an American tow dolly brand that’s all black with white spoked rims.

The company has notified police and put out info on social media in case anyone has information to solve the crime.

“We have a great relationship with the Fargo High School Auto Shop class, so we would bring vehicles that we donated to us over to them so they can fix them, get them repaired and then we’d bring them back using that dolly so now the transportation to the school and back to the school will have to pay for tow trucks to move them back and forth.”

With Giving Hearts Day on the horizon, the people at Fix it Forward hope either the thief returns the dolly or they can fundraise and get a new one.