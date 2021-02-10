Update: Hoeven among Republicans who say impeachment trial is unconstitutional

Sens. Kevin Cramer & John Hoeven

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. John Hoeven joined the majority of Republicans who voted to declare that the impeachment trial of President Trump is unconstitutional.

“I do not believe it is constitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office and in fact the chief justice is not presiding” Hoeven said.

“We should stop this process right now. A plain reading of the Constitution makes it obvious what we began today is an inappropriate use of the impeachment process” according to Sen. Kevin Cramer.

The Senate voted 56-44 on the question of whether the trial is constitutional. Trump’s attorneys have argued that the proceeding is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

Trump is accused of making statements that resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sixty-seven votes are needed to convict Trump, which appears unlikely at this time.