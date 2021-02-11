Dozens of celebrities urge Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

FARGO (KVRR) – Dozens of celebrities have written a letter that urges President Biden to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We urge you to remedy this historic injustice and direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately shut down the illegal Dakota Access Pipeline while the Environmental Impact Statement process is conducted, consistent with the D.C. District Court’s decision and order” the letter says.

“With your leadership, we have a momentous opportunity to protect our water and respect our environmental laws and the rights of Indigenous people. This is our moment.”

More than 200 celebrities, climate activists, indigenous leaders and others signed the letter addressed to Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Aaron Rodgers, Jane Fonda, Cher and Mark Ruffalo were among those who signed the letter.

The Dakota Access Pipeline covers nearly 1,200 miles. It carries oil from northwestern North Dakota to Illinois. In 2016 and 2017, thousands of people participated in protests against the pipeline, which sometimes became violent.

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office to stop the construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. Supporters of the pipeline say Biden’s order effectively eliminated thousands of jobs.

